Clemson Extension partnering on program to help farmers grow their business

Mickey developed the case study that will be used as a model farm for this year’s course.

“This is a 3,500-acre cotton and peanut farm modeled based upon what a panel of South Carolina farmers decides that farm should look like. It is representative of similar operations in the Southeast — from yield to cost of operations and cost of production, et cetera,” Mickey said.

The program has been designed for large, family-owned operations across the Southeast, and the curriculum focuses on the management aspects of the operation which is adaptable for all operations of any size, scale and commodity focus.

“The participants will be working in teams, so they won’t necessarily be talking about their farms and those specific details — it will come up in the discussion — but it allows them to use a model as a reference point in their discussions without needing to divulge those specific details about their own operations,” Clemson Extension Agribusiness Program Team Director Nathan Smith said.

Additionally, the National Peanut Board will provide a $150 tuition grant for up to 100 U.S. peanut farmers who participate in the 2021 EFMP. Farmers can find out more details and sign up for the program at go.ncsu.edu/efm. Read more at: execfarmmgmt.ces.ncsu.edu/2021-bootcamp-info/.