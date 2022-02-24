Clemson releases MyIPM for row crops app

On top of the home screen is a search bar that lets users search active ingredients and trade names. Results list crops products are registered for, rate per acre and efficacy rating. Users also can choose pest or disease or tap on a crop, which opens up diseases or pests pages.

Pest-specific information includes an overview about each pest and its management. The image gallery features a number of insect or disease pictures and symptoms as well as pictures illustrating management solutions. Users can zoom in on each picture.

The app includes information about specific insects, diseases and organisms that cause the diseases (including disease cycle and symptoms and signs), chemical control information, pesticide resistance information and non-chemical control information (including biological control options, cultural control options, and resistant varieties). The same features can be pulled up for any pest.

Under the feature picture of every pest-specific page, users can choose to list active ingredients and trade names registered in the United States. Active ingredients are color coded according to FRAC (Fungicide Resistance Action Committee) code or IRAC (Insecticide Resistance Action Committee) code.

On the insect or disease page, tapping trade names displays many available pesticides for the specific insect or disease including active ingredients, efficacy rating, PHI (preharvest interval) values, and REI (reentry interval) values. To quickly look up active ingredients and trade names for a specific pest, users can tap the insect or disease on the top and choose another pest on the drop-down menu.