Clemson research finds using soil moisture sensors can increase farmer’s net income

The technology the researchers are using is called the Clemson Water Management System. It was developed by Payero and uses sensors to collect and transfer data over a wireless network.

During the trials, soil moisture sensors were installed at four depths: 6, 12, 18 and 24 inches. Hourly data were collected automatically through a custom-made Internet-of-things (IoT) system, transmitting data to a Cloud server using a cellular network.

Although these results are for just one year, Payero said they look very promising. He and his team will continue on-farm trials on six farms in 2021 and another six in 2022 to see if the results hold.

“This easy-to-use, affordable soil moisture monitoring system will help growers enhance water-use efficiency and increase profits while substantially reducing water and energy use, erosion and leaching of chemicals such as pesticides and soil nutrients,” Payero said. “It also will help growers apply water at optimum rates where needed.”

Joe Oswald is a fourth-generation farmer at JCO Farms in Allendale County. His family farm is participating in the study. They grow corn, soybeans, cotton, peanuts, oats, rye and sorghum, as well as run 150 head of Angus cattle. Because this is a study, farmers and researchers are learning as the research progresses.