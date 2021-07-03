Clemson research seeks to make industrial hemp more profitable for South Carolina farmers

Ward plans to study plant hormones to determine if THC production can be arrested as CBD production increases. Researchers believe this could help reduce the number of plants per acre, as well as control when CBD is produced. The study will include Hurricane Hemp – Florence and a hybrid variety.

“After this year, we’ll know more on a molecular level of what’s going on with the production levels of CBD and THC,” Ward said. “Once we know this, we can start writing a production guide for growing hemp in South Carolina.”

South Carolina hemp facts

Industrial hemp was first grown in South Carolina in 2018 when the South Carolina Department of Agriculture gave permits to 20 farmers to grow the crop as part of a pilot project. In 2021, 213 permits were issued in South Carolina. In 2020, the S.C. Department of Agriculture’s Hemp Farming State Plan received approval from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The state Department of Agriculture works with the Clemson Cooperative Extension Service and Clemson Department of Pesticide Regulation to provide information for industrial hemp growers.