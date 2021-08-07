Clemson researcher leads effort against new Xap strains that threaten peaches and other stone fruits

BLACKVILLE, S.C. – With a combined production value of more than $140 million, peaches are a major contributor to agriculture in South Carolina and Georgia. But new strains of a bacterium that causes bacterial spot disease are threatening to choke the life out of peach orchards in these two states.

The bacterium is Xanthomonas arboricola pv. pruni (Xap) and new strains that are resistant to antibiotics and tolerant to copper sprays used to manage bacterial spot have emerged in South Carolina orchards.

A team led by Clemson University researcher Hehe Wang has received a $454,996 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture (USDA-NIFA) to determine how to improve management of this disease and work toward building a disease forecasting system for future growers.

“Annual losses of more than $20 million are estimated during years when the disease is heavy in South Carolina and Georgia,” said Wang, a plant bacteriologist housed at Clemson’s Edisto Research and Education Center (EREC). “This disease is difficult to control and once it makes its way to an orchard, it’s there for the life of that orchard. It’s a constant battle.”