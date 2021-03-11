Clemson researchers develop new technology to make fertigating row crops more appealing

Ben Fogle, a core technician for the Precision Agriculture program who works with Kirk, said the calculator is convenient in that it can be used anywhere internet is available.

“If a producer is in the field, they can pull out their cell phone and use the fertigation calculation app on their phone,” Fogle said. “This app also can be used on a tablet, on a computer, or anywhere that has internet capabilities. As long as internet is available, this app can be used.”

Convenience is what developers had in mind when they created the calculator.

“We developed this calculator for center pivot fertigation after a grower called and wanted instructions on how to set up his fertigation system,” Kirk said. “We realized a lot calculations are involved when growers fertigate and we could make people’s lives a lot easier if we could give them a system that could calculate some of these things for them.”

Jacob Oswald of Allendale, who graduated from Clemson with a degree in agricultural mechanization and business in 2015, is one of several people who work in South Carolina agriculture who helped develop the calculator. Oswald works with growers across the state to determine how to maximize their yields while still maintaining an efficient economic investment in their farming operations.