Clemson, USDA unite to educate students to tackle global ag needs

CLEMSON, S.C. – The earth’s population is expected to reach almost 10 billion people by 2050 and farmers worldwide will be faced with the responsibility of providing enough food and fiber to satisfy everyone’s needs.

Thanks to a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture (USDA-NIFA), Clemson University students will learn how sustainable agriculture practices can sustain today’s food demand without risking the resources needed for future generations.

The grant was awarded to a team of researchers led by Juan Carlos Melgar, an associate professor of pomology in the College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences and funds the project, FLORECE!: Future Leaders Obtaining Research and Extension Career Experiences.

Through this project, undergraduate students will learn how to become globally-engaged professionals with world-class research and Cooperative Extension Service skills that allow them to identify critical factors that impact the sustainability of agricultural systems. In addition to Melgar, others on the team are Ksenija Gasic, Guido Schnabel, Sruthi Narayanan, Vidya Suseela, Dara Park and Sarah White.