Coker men's lacrosse's Venazio scores 100th collegiate goal during win

Venazio opened the scoring off an assist from Matt Murphy less than five minutes in, before Lincoln Memorial responded with back-to-back goals to take a 2-1 lead with under six minutes to play in the quarter. Coker would tie the game when Tre Childers scored from Cal Gibson less than a minute later, before LMU scored the final goal of the quarter with 15 seconds left to take a 3-2 lead to the second.

Coker settled into its offensive rhythm in the second quarter, out-scoring the Railsplitters 7-1 in the frame. Venazio began the scoring again in the second off an assist from Henry Haskett three minutes in, before the duo teamed up in reverse roles for the next two goals less than two minutes apart. Venazio would assist on an Andrew Dappen goal 34 seconds later, before Dominic Madlang scored from Murphy with four and a half minutes to play in the half. Venazio would net his 100th career goal on Coker's next goal 25 seconds later, becoming the second player this season and the third in program history to hit the century mark in the goal category. Venazio would score again from Richie Timothee just over a minute later, before LMU would net its only goal of the second quarter in the final minute as Coker took a 9-4 lead to the half.