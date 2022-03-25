Coker University to host ArtSummer Intensive program

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Darlington County School District students interested in the arts have an exciting new opportunity to study under professional artists this year.

Through a new partnership with Coker University’s P.L. and Belle Wolf McCall School of Visual and Performing Arts, the district’s ArtSummer Intensive program will be held on the university’s campus for three weeks in June.

Previously known simply as ArtSummer, the supercharged ArtSummer Intensive program will allow students to immerse themselves in the study of specific arts disciplines, including visual arts, media arts, dance, theater, instrumental and vocal music. The program will be held June 6 through June 24, Mondays through Fridays, from 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day.

The application period for ArtSummer Intensive is open now through April 14. The program is open only for DCSD students currently enrolled in 6th through 12th grades.

Interested parents must visit the district’s website (www.dcsdschools.org) to apply online by April 14.