Coker women's volleyball loses to Queens

Kay Hill led the Cobras with eight kills on the night, while Emily Everton also had seven kills in the match. Ann Frisk registered five kills in the match, while Chelsey Blume also had three. Makayla Harris and Olivia Cerick each posted one kill in the match. Ashley Carson dished out 12 assists in the match, while Rami Mullen also added seven. Harris posted three assists, while Cerick also had one. Everton and Carson each registered one service ace in the match. Harris led the Cobras with 16 digs in the match, while Carson also had eight and Cerick and Hill each had seven. Five other Cobras recorded digs in the match.