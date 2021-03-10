 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coker women's volleyball loses to Queens
0 comments

Coker women's volleyball loses to Queens

  • 0

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Coker volleyball's volleyball team lost 3-0 (25-10, 25-19, 27-25) to Queens on Tuesday.

Kay Hill led the Cobras with eight kills on the night, while Emily Everton also had seven kills in the match. Ann Frisk registered five kills in the match, while Chelsey Blume also had three. Makayla Harris and Olivia Cerick each posted one kill in the match. Ashley Carson dished out 12 assists in the match, while Rami Mullen also added seven. Harris posted three assists, while Cerick also had one. Everton and Carson each registered one service ace in the match. Harris led the Cobras with 16 digs in the match, while Carson also had eight and Cerick and Hill each had seven. Five other Cobras recorded digs in the match.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Timmonsville mayor says residents felt bullied and victimized over decision to close high school
Local News

Timmonsville mayor says residents felt bullied and victimized over decision to close high school

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – Timmonsville's mayor says that the residents of Florence School District 4 did not believe South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman ever had any intention of keeping the town's high school open. Darrick Jackson said the district's residents felt bullied, victimized and backed into a corner and are angry about the superintendent's decision to close Timmonsville High School. 

+2
Florence City Council defers action on controversial convenience store proposal
Local News

Florence City Council defers action on controversial convenience store proposal

FLORENCE, S.C. – A new or renovated convenience store could be coming to north Florence depending on what the Florence City Council decides to do in April. The Florence City Council voted to defer the first reading of an ordinance rezoning three properties at the intersection of Oakland Avenue and Maxwell Streets at their monthly meeting Monday afternoon. If approved, the ordinance would rezone the property upon which the convenience store across from Dr. Iola Jones Park sits from neighborhood conservation to commercial reuse. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert