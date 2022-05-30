Coker's Lazare an All-American in 100, 200

ALLENDALE, Mich. - Coker University women's track and field senior Calene Lazare finished fourth in the women's 100-meter dash national finals while also finishing sixth in the 200-meter dash national finals on Saturday. Lazare earned First Team All-American status in both events with her finishes.
Lazare ran an 11.82 in the 100-meter dash finals to finish fourth and garner All-American honors, before finishing sixth in the 200-meter dash finals in 23.74.
Lazare becomes the program's second All-American, and the first since Darroneshia Lott in 2017.