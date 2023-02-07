DARLINGTON, S.C. — Three Trinity Collegiate School students, Charlie Fu, Lee Li, and Austin Pace, created an AI chatbot in three weeks that can communicate with users, solve math problems, draw ASCII images, write in morse code, and answer a large set of general knowledge questions.

Using Java, a high-level programming language, they wrote nearly 5,000 lines of code to create this chatbot—the most code any group of students has written collaboratively at Trinity Collegiate School.

Their AP Computer Science instructor, Mr. Flotow, says that writing code collaboratively requires a lot of communication and focus from all members, which makes it more difficult than coding individually.