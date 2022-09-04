 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Adjustments spark Hartsville victory over Camden

  • 0

CAMDEN – Hartsville's defense got the key stop, and the Red Foxes offense found its stride in the fourth quarter to lift Hartsville to a 36-29 road victory Friday night against the Camden Bulldogs.

The Red Foxes improved their record to 3-0, and will host Dillon at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Camden led 16-7 at the half and 22-14 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Hartsville's defense blocked a punt early in the fourth quarter, which gave the Red Foxes great field position. Running back Carmello McDaniel scored from 9-yards out. The 2-point conversion tied the score at 22-22 with 9:03 left.

Camden scored on its next possession. Hartsville responded with an 80-yard touchdown drive. McKendrie Douglas scored on a 6-yard run. He also scored the 2-point conversion to give the Red Foxes their first lead of the game -- 30-29 -- with 1:52 left to play.

People are also reading…

The Red Foxes defense stopped Camden on its next possession, forcing a Camden punt. Hartsville had a fourth-and-1 with 5 seconds left in the game. J'Shawn Anderson broke free on the final play of the game, and scored on a 33-yard run to make the final score 36-29.

Anderson scored Hartsville's first touchdown in the second quarter to make the score 13-7 in the second quarter. Camden kicked a field goal to make the halftime score 16-7.

Anderson scored on a 2-yard run in the third quarter as the Red Foxes pulled to within two points -- 16-14 -- with 3:42 left in the period. Camden scored on a pass play late in the third to take a 22-14 lead into the final period.

Anderson rushed for 132 yards on 10 carries. He had three TDs. McDaniel rushed for 114 yards on 16 attempts with a touchdown. Douglas recorded had 17 carries for 65 yards and a TD.

Douglas completed 3-of-10 passes. Alyon Royal had two receptions for 7 yards.

FIRST QUARTER

C- Averee Hickman 11 run (Mason Reid Kick).

SECOND QUARTER

C- Grayson White 1 run (run failed).

H- J’Shawn Anderson 51 run (Jahlil Lewis Kick).

C- Reid 19 FG.

THIRD QUARTER

H- Anderson 5 run (Lewis Kick).

C- Jaquarius Mayrant 38 pass from White (Kick Failed).

FOURTH QUARTER

H- Carmello McDaniel 6 run (Anderson run).

C- White 24 run (Reid Kick).

H- McKendrie Douglas 4 run (Douglas run).

H- Douglas 35 run, :00.

RECORD: H 3-0.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marion defends home against Central 20-7

Marion defends home against Central 20-7

MARION, S.C. – Marion junior quarterback Gabriel Cusack completed 10-of-15 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-7 win over Central at Fox Field on Friday night. Cusack also rushed for 23 yards and a touchdown.

Pee Dee Academy upsets Cardinal Newman 48-42

Pee Dee Academy upsets Cardinal Newman 48-42

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy’s Hudson Spivey passed for 309 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for 73 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-42 upset at Cardinal Newman Friday night.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert