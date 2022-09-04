Adjustments spark Hartsville victory over Camden

CAMDEN – Hartsville's defense got the key stop, and the Red Foxes offense found its stride in the fourth quarter to lift Hartsville to a 36-29 road victory Friday night against the Camden Bulldogs.

The Red Foxes improved their record to 3-0, and will host Dillon at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Camden led 16-7 at the half and 22-14 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Hartsville's defense blocked a punt early in the fourth quarter, which gave the Red Foxes great field position. Running back Carmello McDaniel scored from 9-yards out. The 2-point conversion tied the score at 22-22 with 9:03 left.

Camden scored on its next possession. Hartsville responded with an 80-yard touchdown drive. McKendrie Douglas scored on a 6-yard run. He also scored the 2-point conversion to give the Red Foxes their first lead of the game -- 30-29 -- with 1:52 left to play.

The Red Foxes defense stopped Camden on its next possession, forcing a Camden punt. Hartsville had a fourth-and-1 with 5 seconds left in the game. J'Shawn Anderson broke free on the final play of the game, and scored on a 33-yard run to make the final score 36-29.

Anderson scored Hartsville's first touchdown in the second quarter to make the score 13-7 in the second quarter. Camden kicked a field goal to make the halftime score 16-7.

Anderson scored on a 2-yard run in the third quarter as the Red Foxes pulled to within two points -- 16-14 -- with 3:42 left in the period. Camden scored on a pass play late in the third to take a 22-14 lead into the final period.

Anderson rushed for 132 yards on 10 carries. He had three TDs. McDaniel rushed for 114 yards on 16 attempts with a touchdown. Douglas recorded had 17 carries for 65 yards and a TD.

Douglas completed 3-of-10 passes. Alyon Royal had two receptions for 7 yards.

FIRST QUARTER

C- Averee Hickman 11 run (Mason Reid Kick).

SECOND QUARTER

C- Grayson White 1 run (run failed).

H- J’Shawn Anderson 51 run (Jahlil Lewis Kick).

C- Reid 19 FG.

THIRD QUARTER

H- Anderson 5 run (Lewis Kick).

C- Jaquarius Mayrant 38 pass from White (Kick Failed).

FOURTH QUARTER

H- Carmello McDaniel 6 run (Anderson run).

C- White 24 run (Reid Kick).

H- McKendrie Douglas 4 run (Douglas run).

H- Douglas 35 run, :00.

RECORD: H 3-0.