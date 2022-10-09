Amazing Grace Park organizers thank donors on first-year of activities

MARION, S.C. – Sen. Kent Williams efforts to organize the construction of Amazing Grace Park in time to celebrate his cousin the late Sen. Clementa Pinckney’s birthday in July launch several months of activities at the three-acre park and recreation area near the Marion County Museum. Rev. Pinckney was one of nine people killed by a gunman June 17, 2015 at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. Williams said the park was created to not only honor his 19 years of service as a state legislator but also create a central location to bring the community together.

Williams and supporters held a Donor’s Luncheon at the park to celebrate the first year of it’s opening.

“It’s a partner’s luncheon and these are the people that made it possible with their financial generosity,” Williams said.

The $3 million dollar project features a walking trail, covered pavilion, a Fox Play sculpture, swing benches, accessible seating areas, facilities, museum exhibit and an art installation display of Sen. Pickney.

Williams said he is excited about the future of the park’s future, calling it the perfect example of a public-private partnership honoring the victims and keeping Pinckney legacy alive.

“We wanted to come together and have a luncheon and say thank you,” Williams said. “And to showcase what their financial generosity has made possible. We will continue to do this and we hope they will continue to support the park.”

President of the South Carolina Thomas C. Alexander said he was looking forward to visiting the park.

“It’s good to be here,” Alexander said. “It’s a personal invitation from Sen. Williams and when he calls I listen. It’s a peaceful park and embodies everything that is Sen. Pinckney and truly demonstrates out of tragedy triumph.”

Alexander called Sen. Pinckney a friend and said he would be very proud of the park.

Williams said what makes him proud his how the family of the married father with two daughters responded.

“The clearly demonstrate how he lived and honor him,” he said.

The project included renovations to the Marion County Museum and has led to partnerships with the Marion County School District and more. The park hosted a Trick-or-Treat Trail and Movie Night, Taste of Marion County, MUSC Health Marion Medical Center’s health fair and Sen. Pinckney’s daughter Eliana Pinckney organized a Back-to-School Book Bag Bash.