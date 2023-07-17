LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Anderson Brothers Bank met with the Mayor of Lake View, Sterling Lee, and Revitalization Committee member Brittany Melvin to present a donation of $2500 to the town’s upcoming ‘Paint the Town’ project.

The ‘Paint the Town’ project will start in September with most of the work done by property owners, community volunteers and students needing community service hours for college scholarship applications.

“We are hoping this project will draw the community together to help paint our downtown and revitalize the buildings for new businesses coming to town,” Town of Lake View Revitalization Committee member Brittany Melvin said.

“Thank you for letting us help with this project,” Anderson Brothers Bank VP Marion/Dillon County Regional Executive Johnny Floy said. “It’s a great project for the town. We like giving back to the community and county where we do business and we think that’s important.”