April is safe digging month

COLUMBIA, S.C.  April is National Safe Digging Month.  Attorney General Alan Wilson reminds everyone to call or login to www.SC811.com before you dig.

It’s the law, and it’s not just for contractors and utilities.  No job is too small or too big.

811 is the national number designated by the Federal Communications Commission to help protect do-it-yourselfers, landscapers, and contractors from unintentionally hitting underground utility lines while working on projects that involve digging.

In the United States, someone damages a utility line, on average, every nine minutes.  Damage to utilities can cause disruption of services to your neighborhood, and can even be deadly, especially in the case of damage to gas or electric lines.  Liability of tens of thousands of dollars can arise when a utility has to repair the damage.  Additionally, the Attorney General has the authority to levy fines for violations of the South Carolina Underground Damage Prevention Act.  See S.C. Code Ann. § 58-36-120.

You can call in a locate notice request by dialing 811.  You can also use the new online locate system, Exactix, at exactix.sc811.com/login.  Exactix can be easily accessed from your computer or tablet to place a locate notice request.  It only takes about two minutes to enter a locate notice request when using Exactix.  Locate notice requests need to be made three full business days before work begins.

So, before you start a project that involves digging, contact SC811! Visit www.sc811.com for more information about safe digging practices in South Carolina.  There is also an online training program available at https://sc811.com/education-outreach/online-training/.

