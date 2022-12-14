Arvidson retires after 47 years as a journalist

HARTSVILLE— Ardie Arvidson has retired after 47 years in journalism.

Arvidson, possibly one of the longest serving female journalists in South Carolina, went to Columbia College and received an English degree with the hopes of becoming an English teacher.

After a failed student-teaching experience, Arvidson realized teaching didn’t suit her. Arvidson began a pursuit for her next career.

She saw an ad in the Florence Morning News for a lifestyle reporter at the Hartsville Messenger. She said it seemed to be fate and she immediately applied.

The rest is history.

“That’s how I got started and my first day was Oct. 20,1975,” Arvidson said. “I thought I would be there six months and 47 years later. I’m still doing the same job and I have loved every minute of it.”

Becoming a reporter never crossed her mind. Arvidson said she was an introvert and shy and had to overcome shyness to become a successful reporter. With time and growing confidence, being a reporter became easier.

Fake it until you make it, is a saying that most people say, and this is what Arvidson did.

She said she would often pretend to be someone else as she was interviewing people and asking them questions. Practice makes perfect because Arvidson became so good at interviewing that she would come into interviews with one question and allow the rest of her questions to come from things she noted in conversation or in the way the interviewee is dressed.

Her inquisitive mind always allowed her to be more than prepared for whatever comes her way.

One of the better parts of the job is telling people’s stories and highlighting their personal highs and lows, she said.

Arvidson said she has enjoyed storytelling the most. People’s stories have helped her stay grounded in difficult moments in her life.

“I love interacting with people and telling their stories,” she said. “Everyone has a story to tell no matter how ordinary someone may seem, there is something spectacular about them.”

A difficult moment in her life was when her daughter was diagnosed with cancer at a young age. She watched her daughter go through a lot of chemotherapy and treatments.

“It was a difficult time,” she said.

Writing stories about cancer was an outlet for her and helped manage a lot of difficult emotions she was experiencing.

“I have done a lot of stories on people dealing with cancer and cancer survivors,” Arvidson said. “I believe that has helped me understand the hardships that they were going through, and I felt less alone.”

Arvidson said she has a positive outlook on life, and it has come from watching her daughter struggle with cancer and still maintain joy and positivity. Her son also inspires her as well because as the family dealt with the sickness, he always found a way to be independent to lessen the burden. Her family is a big inspiration.

Arvidson has a signature style of reporting. She said she is more of a conversationalist.

“When I write the story, pretty much what they say is what I write,” she said. “One question usually leads to another and that makes my story telling easy.”

The people she interviews, usually become family. After a story is written, a lot of people keep in contact and invite you to their homes, she said.

“A lot of times these people do become my friends,” she said. “I have interviewed a lot of people over my lifetime, and I would like to say that some of them have become very good friends. “

Arvidson has reported on every stage of life. From birth announcements, weddings, funerals, and everything in between.

“Some people I have grown with,” she said. “I have done the birth of their children; their children’s wedding and I did stories on their parents dying. These people do become important to me.”

Arvidson has been around through a lot of media changes. When she started, she said that she would have to call the funeral homes to get the obituary information for the deceased.

“Technology has really changed things,” she said. “When I first started, I was using a typewriter. It’s amazing how much things have changed.”

Arvidson has made such an impact on the community. She made sure that everyone had a voice and was represented starting in Hartsville and spreading to the Pee Dee. She has changed print journalism in the Pee Dee and seeks to take on her next career babysitting her granddaughter.