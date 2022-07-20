ASK PAT: All Time Favorite Chocolate Chip Cookies

I rarely have leftover mashed potatoes, and when I do, I have always just reheated them.Today’s recipe oers another option: Fried Mashed Potato Balls. In fact, the next time I make mashed potatoes, I may just cook extra so I can try this recipe. I also like the fact that this recipe is very easy to cut in half so you can still do it with only a cup and a half of leftover mashed potatoes. Fried Mashed Potato Balls(Uses a cast-iron skillet)3 cups leftover mashed potatoes 3 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled 2/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese2 tablespoons chives, thinly sliced (optional) ½ teaspoon garlic powder Kosher salt, to tasteGround black pepper, to taste2 eggs, beaten1 1/3 cups panko bread crumbs2 cups canola oil, or more if needed for frying In a large bowl, mix the mashed potatoes with bacon, cheese, chives and garlic powder. Season with salt and pepper and stir to combine. Place the eggs in one shallow bowl and the bread crumbs in a second shallow bowl. Roll the mashed potato mixture into 1–2-inch smooth round balls. Dip each ball into the eggs, then thoroughly cover with the bread crumbs. In a large cast-iron skillet on the stovetop, heat about 3 inches of oil to 375 degrees. In small batches, fry the mashed potato balls until golden brown, about 2 to 3 minutes. Frying in small batches keeps the oil from becoming too cold and ruining the cooking process. As done, remove the balls from the oil with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels. Serve immediately. Source: Command Cooking (Internet

Even though I am usually leery of recipes that are called “Best ever” or something similar, today’s recipe: All Time Favorite Chocolate Chip Cookies, makes an excellent cookie. I must have been a little generous with my tablespoon scoops, because I only came out with 4 dozen, rather than the 5 dozen listed. But they won’t last long.

All Time Favorite Chocolate Chip Cookies

¾ cup butter, softened (1 ½ sticks) * See note below

¾ cup granulated sugar

¾ cup firmly packed dark brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla

2 ¼ cups plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

¾ teaspoon salt

1 ½ (12-oz.) pkgs. Chocolate chips

Parchment paper

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Beat butter and sugars at medium speed with a heavy-duty electric stand mixer until creamy. Add eggs and vanilla, beating until blended. Combine flour, baking soda and salt in a small bowl; gradually add to butter mixture, beating just until blended. Stir in chips just until combined. Drop by table-spoonful onto parchment paper-lined baking sheets. Bake for 10 to 14 minutes or until desired degree of doneness. Remove to wire racks and cool completely (about 15 minutes).

*Note: As I was typing this up I realized that I had misread the recipe when I was making my cookies. Instead of using ¾ of a cup of butter, I used only ¾ of a stick of butter, which is only half of what I should have used. As I was beating the butter and sugars together I didn’t think the butter mixture was very creamy, but I shrugged it off. I am explaining all this so you will know that all mistakes do not end in disaster. My cookies are a little on the crisp side but they taste great. Now I will have to try this recipe again and use all the butter I should have and see how the finished product is different.!

Yield: 5 dozen