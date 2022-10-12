 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ASK PAT: Beef Gumbo

Ask Pat

Pat Koch

Today is National Gumbo Day so I am printing a recipe for it. I have never made this before, but it sounds good. And you make it in a slow cooker so it can cook while you are at work or out doing other things.

Beef Gumbo

(slow cooker)

4 cups beef broth

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon sugar

½ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon dried thyme, crushed

¼ teaspoon chili powder

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 cups chopped cooked beef

1 (16-oz.) can tomatoes, cut up and drained

2 cups 1-inch okra pieces

1 cup chopped celery

½ cup chopped onion

2 tablespoons snipped parsley

In a slow cooker, combine the first 7 ingredients. Stir in the cooked beef, and all remaining ingredients. Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 8 hours. Stir through soup before serving.

Serves: 8 - 10

Source: Better Homes and Gardens Crockery Cooker Cook Book

