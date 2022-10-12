ASK PAT: Beef Gumbo

Today is National Gumbo Day so I am printing a recipe for it. I have never made this before, but it sounds good. And you make it in a slow cooker so it can cook while you are at work or out doing other things.
Beef Gumbo
(slow cooker)
4 cups beef broth
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon sugar
½ teaspoon paprika
½ teaspoon dried thyme, crushed
¼ teaspoon chili powder
1/8 teaspoon pepper
2 cups chopped cooked beef
1 (16-oz.) can tomatoes, cut up and drained
2 cups 1-inch okra pieces
1 cup chopped celery
½ cup chopped onion
2 tablespoons snipped parsley
In a slow cooker, combine the first 7 ingredients. Stir in the cooked beef, and all remaining ingredients. Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 8 hours. Stir through soup before serving.
Serves: 8 - 10
Source: Better Homes and Gardens Crockery Cooker Cook Book