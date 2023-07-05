This beef paprika recipe goes great prepared in a crock-pot.
Beef Paprika
2 ½ lb. beef stew meat, cut into 1-inch cubes
4 tablespoons butter
½ onion, chopped
3 ½ tablespoons paprika (or less to suit your taste)
1 (8-oz.) can tomato sauce
½ cup burgundy wine
1 tablespoon fresh dill weed or 2 teaspoons dried dill
1 cup sour cream
Salt and pepper to taste
In a skillet, brown the meat in the butter. Add the onions and cook until they are limp. Transfer to your crock-pot. Add the paprika, tomato sauce, wine and dill. Cover and cook on low for eight hours. About ½ hour before serving, add the sour cream and salt and pepper and stir well. When heated through, serve over rice or noodles.
Serves: 8
Source: The Lazy Gourmet