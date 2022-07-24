ASK PAT: Blueberry, Apple Pineapple Dump Cake

The next time I take something to a covered dish dinner I plan to take today’s recipe: Blueberry, Apple & Pineapple Dump Cake. This is a very easy recipe, using canned or frozen fruit and a cake mix. All you do is dump some of the ingredients into the pan and sprinkle the rest on top. Then cook and serve.
Blueberry, Apple Pineapple Dump Cake
1 can (21-oz.) apple pie filling
¾ cup unsweetened crushed pineapple, drained
1 pkg. (12-oz.) frozen unsweetened blueberries
½ cup sugar
1 pkg. white cake mix (regular size)
2/3 cup butter, melted
1 cup chopped walnuts
½ cup sliced almonds
People are also reading…
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix pie filling and pineapple in a greased 13x9-inch baking dish until combined. Toss blueberries with sugar; spoon over pie filling mixture. Sprinkle with cake mix; drizzle with butter. Top with walnuts and almonds (do not stir). Bake until golden brown and bubbly, 45 – 55 minutes. Serve warm.
Servings: 15
Source: Simple & Delicious