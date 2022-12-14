 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ASK PAT: Breakfast in a Pan

Ask Pat

Pat Koch

If you are having a group of people over during the holidays and want to serve breakfast or brunch today’s recipe would be good to use: Breakfast in a Pan. It serves six.

Breakfast in a Pan

1 tube (8-oz.) refrigerated crescent rolls

2 cups cubed fully cooked ham (also works well with bacon or sausage)

2 cups frozen shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed

5 large eggs, room temperature

½ cup milk

½ teaspoon pepper

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Unroll crescent dough into one long rectangle; press perforations to seal. Press onto bottom of a greased 9x13-inch baking pan. Top with ham and potatoes. In a large bowl, whisk eggs, milk, pepper and salt until blended; pour over potatoes. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake until set and cheese is melted, 25 to 30 minutes.

Source: Taste of Home, Simple and Delicious

