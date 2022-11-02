ASK PAT: Brownie Brittle

I have gotten hooked on a sweet snack; Brownie Brittle. They sell it in a couple of sizes, but it is fairly pricey. So, I looked around online for a copy-cat recipe and I am sharing the easiest one that I found.

I made one batch but miscalculated on the size of the cookie sheet so that I didn’t get it as thin as I would have liked. The taste is good but I had to play around with it to get it brittle enough. My suggestion is to use the largest size cookie sheet you have. The one I used that was too small was 10x15-inches. So be forewarned.

Brownie Brittle

(from a box mix.)

1 (18-oz.) box of brownie mix

½ cup water

1/3 cup canola oil

1 large egg

½ cup chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Line your largest cookie sheet with parchment paper and lightly spray with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. Place the first four ingredients into a large mixing bowl. Whisk until just combined. Pour the batter on to the prepared baking sheet and use an offset spatula to spread batter into a thin layer. Sprinkle with the chocolate chips. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, being careful not to let it get overly brown. Cool completely before breaking apart with a knife or cutting with a pizza cutter.