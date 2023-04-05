Today’s recipe covers several areas: April is National Pecan Month; the first week of the month is National Bake week and today is National Caramel Day. Our recipe is for Caramel-Drizzled Pumpkin Poke Cake with pecans on top.
Caramel-Drizzled Pumpkin Poke Cake
Cake:
1 box Super Moist yellow cake mix
1 cup canned pumpkin (not pumpkin pie mix)
1/3 cup water
1/3 cup canola oil
4 eggs
2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
Topping:
1 can (14-oz.) sweetened condensed milk
2 jars (12-oz. each) hot fudge topping
1 container fluffy white frosting, or your favorite white frosting recipe
½ cup chopped pecans, toasted
2 tablespoons caramel topping
Pre heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease or spray bottom only of 13x9-inch pan. In large bowl, beat cake mix, pumpkin, water, oil, eggs and pumpkin pie spice with electric mixer on low speed until moistened, then then on medium speed for two minutes. Pour into pan. Bake 26 to 33 minutes or until cake springs back when touched lightly in center. Immediately poke cake every inch with handle of wooden spoon halfway into cake. Drizzle condensed milk evenly over top of cake; let stand until milk has been absorbed into cake, about five minutes. Meanwhile, place hot fudge in medium microwaveable bowl. Microwave, uncovered on High 15 to 30 seconds or until smooth. Spoon and spread over cake, pressing slightly into holes. Run knife around sides of pan to loosen cake. Cover and refrigerate about two hours or until chilled. Spread frosting over top of cake. Sprinkle with pecans. Just before serving, drizzle caramel sauce over each serving of cake. Store cake loosely covered in refrigerator.
Serves: 20