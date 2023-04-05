Caramel-Drizzled Pumpkin Poke Cake

Pre heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease or spray bottom only of 13x9-inch pan. In large bowl, beat cake mix, pumpkin, water, oil, eggs and pumpkin pie spice with electric mixer on low speed until moistened, then then on medium speed for two minutes. Pour into pan. Bake 26 to 33 minutes or until cake springs back when touched lightly in center. Immediately poke cake every inch with handle of wooden spoon halfway into cake. Drizzle condensed milk evenly over top of cake; let stand until milk has been absorbed into cake, about five minutes. Meanwhile, place hot fudge in medium microwaveable bowl. Microwave, uncovered on High 15 to 30 seconds or until smooth. Spoon and spread over cake, pressing slightly into holes. Run knife around sides of pan to loosen cake. Cover and refrigerate about two hours or until chilled. Spread frosting over top of cake. Sprinkle with pecans. Just before serving, drizzle caramel sauce over each serving of cake. Store cake loosely covered in refrigerator.