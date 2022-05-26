ASK PAT: Cheesy Potatoes

Cheesy Potatoes

Using a mixing bowl, thaw the potatoes in the fridge overnight, or you can spread them out on a pan and warm them up on low in the oven for around 20 minutes. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In another large mixing bowl, combine the sour cream, cream soup, six tablespoons melted butter, dried minced onion, salt and pepper. Mix together thoroughly. Next add in the thawed potatoes and the shredded cheese into the bowl and mix all together. Once combined, transfer the potato mixture evenly into a single layer in a 9x13-inch baking dish. In a sealable bag, lightly crush cornflakes with your hands or a rolling pin. Then add in the remaining butter, mixing it all together. When the mixture is combined, sprinkle it evenly over the potatoes and other ingredients in the baking pan. Bake uncovered on the middle rack for around 40 – 50 minutes.