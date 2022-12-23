 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ASK PAT: Chocolate Pound Cake

Ask Pat

Pat Koch

 Pat Koch

I had today’s recipe: Chocolate Pound Cake at a friend’s house a while ago and I know it is delicious. Serve it anytime this holiday season and you won’t be disappointed.

Chocolate Pound Cake

1 ½ cups butter or margarine, softened (3 sticks)

3 cups sugar

2 ½ teaspoons vanilla

5 eggs

2 ½ cups unsifted all-purpose flour

1 cup unsweetened cocoa

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 ½ cups buttermilk

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Cream butter, sugar and vanilla with electric mixer in large mixing bowl for three minutes at medium speed. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each. Combine flour, cocoa, baking powder and salt; add alternately with milk to creamed mixture, beating well just until blended. Pour into greased and floured Bundt pan. Bake for one hour and 20 minutes. Cool 10 minutes. Remove from pan. Cool completely. Top with your favorite glaze.

Source: Personal files of Sally Alegra

