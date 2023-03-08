I ran across this recipe recently and it sounded very good. It is also quick and easy to make.

Crab Melts

Preheat broiler. Combine mayonnaise and next four ingredients in a medium bowl. Add crabmeat and stir well. Spread crab mixture evenly over bread slices. Sprinkle evenly with Parmesan cheese. Place bread slices on an ungreased baking sheet. Broil four to five minutes or until cheese is lightly browned. Serve immediately.