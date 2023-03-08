I ran across this recipe recently and it sounded very good. It is also quick and easy to make.
Crab Melts
¼ cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons chopped green onions
1 ½ tablespoons chopped fresh dill
2 teaspoons plain yogurt
½ teaspoon lemon juice
2 cups lump crab meat, shell pieces removed (about 12-oz.)
4 slices sourdough bread
4 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
Preheat broiler. Combine mayonnaise and next four ingredients in a medium bowl. Add crabmeat and stir well. Spread crab mixture evenly over bread slices. Sprinkle evenly with Parmesan cheese. Place bread slices on an ungreased baking sheet. Broil four to five minutes or until cheese is lightly browned. Serve immediately.
People are also reading…
Serves: 4