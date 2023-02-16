Today’s recipe is a new favorite at our house, pulled pork sandwiches. Put a pork loin in the crock pot with a one other ingredient, wait two to three hours and dinner is ready! It’s super easy and delicious.

Crock Pot Pulled Pork

Place pork loin in a four or six-quart crock pot. I like to insert a liner first to keep clean-up to a minimum. Pour barbeque sauce oner meat; turn to coat both sides. Cover and cook on low until meat is fall apart tender – two to three hours. You may need to turn meat occasionally to insure even cooking. Shred meat with 2 forks, discarding excess fat. Serve on your choice of buns. .