August is National Brownies at Brunch Month (who knew?) So for today’s recipe I combined a couple of brownie recipes and came up with Double Chocolate Brownies. They are easy to make and taste really good. But if you try to eat them before the topping has fully cooled they are pretty messy. By the way, the first ingredient really is ¾ stick of butter.
ASK PAT: Double Chocolate Brownies
- By Pat Koch Special to the Star & Enterprise
