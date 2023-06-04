The older I get the more I appreciate simple easy recipes. Today’s recipe for stir fry is the easiest I have been able to come up with. Try it and see if you agree.

Easiest Stir-Fry Ever

1 lb. (approx.) left-over meat (steak, pork, ham etc.) cut into small thin pieces

3 tablespoons Canola oil, divided

8-oz. sliced mushrooms (optional)

1 (10.8-oz.) pkg. Birds Eye Steam fresh Broccoli, Carrots, Sugar Snap Peas & Water Chestnuts

1/8 cup Kikkoman Stir fry Sauce

1/8 cup soy sauce

1 (8.5-oz.) pkg. Ben’s Original Ready Rice, any flavor (Cooks in 90 seconds in microwave)

Put 1 tablespoon oil in large skillet and reheat meat over medium-high heat. Remove meat. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in same skillet, and at medium heat begin to cook mushrooms. Put pkg. of veggies in microwave and cook according to instructions on pkg. (will only take 4 to 6 minutes.) Add veggies to skillet. Then stir in the meat. Mix the stir fry sauce and soy sauce together and add to skillet. Mix well. Put the rice pkg. in the microwave and cook according to directions. Serve the stir fry over the rice.

NOTE: If you want to serve more people, increase the amount of left-over meat and add a can of sliced water chestnuts and a can of bean sprouts to the veggies.

Serves: 2 - 3

Source: Pat Koch’s personal files