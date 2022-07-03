 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ASK PAT: Easy Sugar Cookies

Ask Pat

Pat Koch

 Pat Koch

July 9th is National Sugar Cookie Day and hopefully by then I will have found time to bake these super easy sugar cookies. They only have three really necessary ingredients and no rolling out of dough or cookie cutters necessary.

Easy Sugar Cookies

(3 Ingredients)

1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

2/3 cup + 3 tablespoons granulated sugar, divided

2 cups + 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour, spooned and leveled

1 teaspoon vanilla (optional, but recommended)

Sugar sprinkles (optional, but recommended)

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, using a handheld electric mixer beat together butter and 2/3 cup sugar until combined. (It will be a little gritty – that’s ok.) Add in flour and blend well. Then blend in vanilla, if using. Using a cookie scoop (or melon baller) roll the dough into 1-inch balls. Gently roll the balls in the remaining three tablespoons of sugar until lightly coated; transfer to the baking sheets, two inches apart. With the bottom of a glass, press own on the balls to flatten; top with sprinkles (if using) and press down lightly again so they stick. (The dough should end up being between 1/8 – ¼-inch thick, 3/16 to be exact. They will look pretty small in circumference, but they will spread a bit to a normal cookie size.) Bake for 14 to 16 minutes or until just slightly golden around the edges and on the bottom. Remove from the oven and let rest on the baking sheets for at least 10-15 minutes (don’t skip this step!)

Yield: 34 cookies

Source: bellyfull.net (Internet)

