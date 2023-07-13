Another good way to keep your kitchen cool in the summer time is to cook dinner in the microwave. Today’s recipe is a variation of one I use a lot, but usually in the oven. This needs to be made in a one and half quart round casserole dish. Pyrex makes one that works perfectly.

Place the first three ingredients in a plastic colander placed inside a larger bowl. Microwave on high until cooked, stirring once. Put the cooked meat in a mixing bowl (the grease will remain in the bowl the colander was in). To the meat add the seasonings, olives and enchilada sauce. In a round 1 ½ qt. casserole dish alternate layers of tortillas, meat sauce and one and half cups of the cheese. Sprinkle remaining cheese on top. Cover with plastic wrap and cook six to eight minutes at half power. Let stand five minutes, then cut into wedges and serve.