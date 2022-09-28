ASK PAT: John Wayne Casserole

Another good sounding cheesy, one pound of hamburger, casserole to serve six people.

John Wayne Casserole

1 lb. lean ground beef

1 cup water

1 (1-oz.) pkg. taco seasoning

1 cup yellow onion, diced

1 (20-oz.) can diced tomatoes

1 (20-oz.) can green chilies, drained (optional)

1 (12-oz.) can canned corn

For Biscuit layer:

3 cups baking mix (like Bisquick)

1 cup water

For the topping:

1 (7.5-oz.) pkg. whipped chive cream cheese, at room temperature

½ cup mayo

1 tablespoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups mozzarella cheese, shredded

2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Put the ground beef in a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Crumble the beef as it cooks. When fully cooked, drain the grease from the pan. Add the water and taco seasoning to the pan. Stir well and let simmer 4 minutes at medium-high heat. Add the onions, tomatoes, chilies and corn to the pan. Stir well and reduce the heat to low. Pour the baking mix and water into a mixing bowl and stir until a sticky dough is formed. Place the dough into the bottom of a greased 9x13-inch baking dish, spreading it out evenly.

Place the ground beef mixture on top of the dough and spread out evenly. Place the cream cheese, mayo, onion powder and salt into a mixing bowl and cream together with an electric mixer until a smooth consistency. Spoon the cream cheese mixture on top of the ground beef and spread out as evenly as possible.

Sprinkle the mozzarella and cheddar cheeses on the very top. Place the dish in the oven and bake for 40 minutes. Remove from the oven and let stand and allow to cool for several minutes before serving. Serve warm.

Serves: 6