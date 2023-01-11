ASK PAT: Mexican Meat Loaf

Even though it is not all that hard to down-size most recipes to make fewer servings; sometimes it is great to have a recipe that is designed just for 2 people. Today’s recipe is one of those and I will be sharing more in future columns.
Mexican Meat Loaf
1 large egg
¾ cup canned diced tomatoes, drained
½ cup crushed tortilla chips
¼ cup shredded cheddar cheese
¼ cup salsa
2 tablespoons taco seasonings
2 tablespoons diced onion
2 tablespoons diced ripe avocado
1/8 teaspoon pepper
½ lb. lean ground beef
People are also reading…
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a bowl, combine all ingredients except the beef. Crumble beef over mixture and mix well. Shape into two loaves; place in an ungreased 8-in. square baking dish. Bake until meat is no longer pink; 30 to 30 minutes.
Serves : 2
Source: Taste of Home