ASK PAT: Mexican Meat Loaf

Even though it is not all that hard to down-size most recipes to make fewer servings; sometimes it is great to have a recipe that is designed just for 2 people. Today’s recipe is one of those and I will be sharing more in future columns.

Mexican Meat Loaf

1 large egg

¾ cup canned diced tomatoes, drained

½ cup crushed tortilla chips

¼ cup shredded cheddar cheese

¼ cup salsa

2 tablespoons taco seasonings

2 tablespoons diced onion

2 tablespoons diced ripe avocado

1/8 teaspoon pepper

½ lb. lean ground beef

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a bowl, combine all ingredients except the beef. Crumble beef over mixture and mix well. Shape into two loaves; place in an ungreased 8-in. square baking dish. Bake until meat is no longer pink; 30 to 30 minutes.

Serves : 2

Source: Taste of Home

