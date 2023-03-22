Mint-Cookie shakes can be created thanks to our local markets selling a store brand Oreo-like cookie with mint filling. We love the cookies and they will be perfect to make the shakes with.
Mint-Cookie Shakes
(blender required)
3 cups vanilla ice cream, slightly softened
¼ cup milk
¼ teaspoon peppermint extract
11 Double filled Crème Cookies, Mint flavored
Place all ingredients in a blender; process just until blended, stopping as necessary to scrape down sides. Serve immediately.
Speedy Avocado Salsa
I don’t think I have ever had salsa, but I love avocados, so maybe I will try this the next time we have tacos.
1 medium ripe avocado, halved, pitted, peeled and diced
¼ seedless cucumber, diced
1/3 cup bottled salsa
1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro, optional
Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl.
Serves: 6