Mint-Cookie shakes can be created thanks to our local markets selling a store brand Oreo-like cookie with mint filling. We love the cookies and they will be perfect to make the shakes with.

Mint-Cookie Shakes

(blender required)

3 cups vanilla ice cream, slightly softened

¼ cup milk

¼ teaspoon peppermint extract

11 Double filled Crème Cookies, Mint flavored

Place all ingredients in a blender; process just until blended, stopping as necessary to scrape down sides. Serve immediately.

Speedy Avocado Salsa

I don’t think I have ever had salsa, but I love avocados, so maybe I will try this the next time we have tacos.

1 medium ripe avocado, halved, pitted, peeled and diced

¼ seedless cucumber, diced

1/3 cup bottled salsa

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro, optional

Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl.

Serves: 6