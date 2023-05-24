Today’s recipe will be good for the next time you need dessert for a crowd. The cake sounds really good and I had the frosting on a plain chocolate cake at a friend’s house and I know it is great!
Nancy’s Chocolate Applesauce Cake with frosting
Cake:
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon grated nutmeg
½ teaspoon allspice
¼ teaspoon ground cloves
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/3 cup grated unsweetened chocolate
1 egg
1 cup sugar
½ cup canola oil
2 cups unsweetened applesauce
1 cup raisins, optional
1 cup chopped nuts, optional
Frosting:
2/3 cup powdered sugar
2/3 cup sour cream
8-oz. carton whipped topping, thawed
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease and flour a 9x13 pan. For cake: In a large bowl, combine the first nine ingredients; mix with a whisk. In another bowl, combine the next four ingredients; add this to the dry mixture. Combine well. Stir in raisins and nuts and mix well, if using. Spoon batter into prepared pan and bake for 30 t0 35 minutes or until it tests done. Cool in pan on wire rack. When cool, top with the frosting.
For frosting: Combine powdered sugar and sour cream in a medium size bowl and mix well. Gently fold in the whipped topping until just combined. Spread evenly over top of cake. Refrigerate until time to serve.
Serves: 10—12
Source: Cake – The 9x13 Pan Cookbook
Frosting – Pat Levendowski’s personal files