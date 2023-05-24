Today’s recipe will be good for the next time you need dessert for a crowd. The cake sounds really good and I had the frosting on a plain chocolate cake at a friend’s house and I know it is great!

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease and flour a 9x13 pan. For cake: In a large bowl, combine the first nine ingredients; mix with a whisk. In another bowl, combine the next four ingredients; add this to the dry mixture. Combine well. Stir in raisins and nuts and mix well, if using. Spoon batter into prepared pan and bake for 30 t0 35 minutes or until it tests done. Cool in pan on wire rack. When cool, top with the frosting.