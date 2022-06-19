 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ASK PAT: Orange Mint Tea

Ask Pat

Pat Koch

With this hot weather, some nice flavored iced tea sounds wonderful. I have been buying bottled sugar-free iced tea but I think this recipe will work well with Splenda. I do realize that there is no “real” tea in this recipe but I am anxious to try this.   Hope you are able to stay inside some of the time and remember to stay hydrated.  

Orange Mint Tea

(uses a 6-quart slow-cooker)

20 cups water

1 bunch fresh mint (about 1 cup)

1 cup sugar

1 large navel orange

1 ½ to 2 ½ teaspoons orange extract

Place water and in a 6-qt. slow-cooker. Cover and cook on high for six hours. Strain; discard mint. Whisk in sugar until dissolved. Cut orange crosswise in half; squeeze juice from orange. Stir in juice and orange extract. Transfer to pitcher. Chill four to six hours. If desired, serve over ice with extra orange slices and mint for garnish.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com (Internet)

