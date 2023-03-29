I plan to take this to the next covered-dish-dinner we go to. Even though it comes from a Christmas themed cookbook, I think it can be served year-round. Feel free to substitute other fruit pie filling to suite your taste.
Peach-Cranberry Cobbler
1 (21-oz.) can peach pie filling
1 (16-oz.) can whole-berry cranberry sauce
1 (18.75-oz.) pkg. yellow cake mix (without pudding)
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
½ cup butter or margarine
½ cup chopped pecans
Vanilla ice cream or whipped topping
Pre heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine pie filling and cranberry sauce. Spoon the mixture into a lightly greased 13x9-inch baking dish and set aside. Combine cake mix, cinnamon and nutmeg. Cut in butter with a pastry blender until mixture is crumbly. Stir in pecans. Sprinkle crumb mixture over fruit mixture. Bake for 45 minutes or until golden and bubbly. Serve with ice cream or whipped topping.