ASK PAT: Pecan Crispies

I rarely have leftover mashed potatoes, and when I do, I have always just reheated them.Today’s recipe oers another option: Fried Mashed Potato Balls. In fact, the next time I make mashed potatoes, I may just cook extra so I can try this recipe. I also like the fact that this recipe is very easy to cut in half so you can still do it with only a cup and a half of leftover mashed potatoes. Fried Mashed Potato Balls(Uses a cast-iron skillet)3 cups leftover mashed potatoes 3 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled 2/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese2 tablespoons chives, thinly sliced (optional) ½ teaspoon garlic powder Kosher salt, to tasteGround black pepper, to taste2 eggs, beaten1 1/3 cups panko bread crumbs2 cups canola oil, or more if needed for frying In a large bowl, mix the mashed potatoes with bacon, cheese, chives and garlic powder. Season with salt and pepper and stir to combine. Place the eggs in one shallow bowl and the bread crumbs in a second shallow bowl. Roll the mashed potato mixture into 1–2-inch smooth round balls. Dip each ball into the eggs, then thoroughly cover with the bread crumbs. In a large cast-iron skillet on the stovetop, heat about 3 inches of oil to 375 degrees. In small batches, fry the mashed potato balls until golden brown, about 2 to 3 minutes. Frying in small batches keeps the oil from becoming too cold and ruining the cooking process. As done, remove the balls from the oil with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels. Serve immediately. Source: Command Cooking (Internet
Today is National Pecan Cookie Day and I have found a pretty easy recipe for them. They only bake for 10 minutes, so the whole process won’t take too long.
Pecan Crispies
½ cup butter or margarine, softened
6 tablespoons brown sugar
6 tablespoons granulated sugar
1 egg
½ teaspoon vanilla
1 ¼ cups sifted all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon salt
1 cup chopped pecans
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. In mixing bowl cream together butter, brown sugar and granulated sugar until light and fluffy. Brat in egg and vanilla. Sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt; blend into creamed mixture. Stir in pecans. Drop from teaspoon on ungreased cookie sheets. Bake for 10 minutes. Cool slightly before removing from pan.
Yields: 30 cookies
Source: Better Homes and Gardens Encyclopedia of Cooking