ASK PAT: Shepherd’s Breakfast Skillet

Shepherd’s Breakfast Skillet

In a large skillet, over medium heat, cook the bacon and onion until the bacon is crisp. Drain the skillet, leaving about ¼ cup of the drippings in the pan. Stir in the hash browns. Cooks, uncovered and undisturbed over medium heat until the bottom is golden brown, about 10 minutes. Flip the potatoes. Using the back of a spoon, make eight evenly spaced wells in the potato mixture. Crack an egg into each well. Season with the measured salt and pepper. Cover and cook until the eggs are set and the potatoes are tender, about 10 minutes. Sprinkle the mixture with the cheddar cheese and let stand until it is melted. Serve immediately.