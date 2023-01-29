 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ASK PAT: Spanish Noodles and Ground Beef

  • 0
Ask Pat

Pat Koch

 Pat Koch

Today’s recipe is another entrée sized for 2 people. It’s done on the stovetop in one pan. Very easy and quick to do. And an easy quick clean-up.  

Spanish Noodles and Ground Beef

1/2 lb. lean ground beef (90% lean)

1/4 cup chopped green pepper, optional

2 tablespoons chopped onion

1 1/2 cups uncooked medium egg noodles

3/4 cup canned diced tomatoes

½ cup water

2 tablespoons chili sauce

1/4 teaspoon salt

dash pepper

2 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

In a large skillet, cook and crumble beef with green pepper and onion over medium-high heat until meat is no longer pink, four to six minutes. Stir in all remaining ingredients except bacon; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, simmer, covered, until noodles are tender, 15 - 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Top with bacon and serve.

People are also reading…

Serves : 2

Source: Taste of Home

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marion County Administrator Tim Harper stepping down

Marion County Administrator Tim Harper stepping down

MARION, S.C. – Marion County Administrator Tim Harper announced he is stepping-down from his role during Thursday night’s Marion County Council meeting. Harper is the county’s longest serving administrator with 16 years at the helm. He also served five years as Marion City Administrator.

Hartsville issues boil water advisory

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Residents of Sunset Drive, Clarkston Drive, Moore Street, Kellytown Road (from West Carolina Avenue to East Bobo Newsome Highway), and West Carolina Avenue (from Kellytown Road to Edgeland Drive).

Marion County Sheriff’s Office providing night coverage in Mullins

Marion County Sheriff’s Office providing night coverage in Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. – Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are providing night coverage for the Mullins municipality, according to Sheriff Brian Wallace.

Mullins Police Department officials said officers have little time off and have been working straight night shifts, leading to a request for the MCSO to take over patrols after 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Phelps bringing tour to Sumter

Phelps bringing tour to Sumter

NASHVILLE — The unmistakable sound of recording artist David Phelps will be featured at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Sumter County Patriot Hall in Sumter.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert