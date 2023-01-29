ASK PAT: Spanish Noodles and Ground Beef

Today’s recipe is another entrée sized for 2 people. It’s done on the stovetop in one pan. Very easy and quick to do. And an easy quick clean-up.
Spanish Noodles and Ground Beef
1/2 lb. lean ground beef (90% lean)
1/4 cup chopped green pepper, optional
2 tablespoons chopped onion
1 1/2 cups uncooked medium egg noodles
3/4 cup canned diced tomatoes
½ cup water
2 tablespoons chili sauce
1/4 teaspoon salt
dash pepper
2 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
In a large skillet, cook and crumble beef with green pepper and onion over medium-high heat until meat is no longer pink, four to six minutes. Stir in all remaining ingredients except bacon; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, simmer, covered, until noodles are tender, 15 - 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Top with bacon and serve.
Serves : 2
Source: Taste of Home