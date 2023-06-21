Today is the official first day of Summer which brings salads to my mind. I love grape salads but most call for cream cheese, which I don’t normally keep on hand. Today’s recipe uses sour cream instead and I always have it in the fridge. This sounds really good and I plan to make some to go with dinner tonight.

Sweet Southern Sour Cream Grape Salad

Place the grapes in a medium bowl. Set aside. In a smaller bowl, whisk together the sour cream and brown sugar long enough for the sugar to dissolve. Use a spatula to fold the cream into grapes. Coat evenly without squishing the grapes. Cover and refrigerate until chilled and ready to serve. At least, one hour but not more than three. When ready to serve, stir well, sprinkle with the pinch of salt and top with chopped pecans.