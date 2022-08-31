 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ASK PAT: Useful snack on National Trail Mix Day

Ask Pat

Pat Koch

 Pat Koch

Today is National Trail Mix Day. I love trail mix and usually keep several small packages on hand for snacking. But I had never thought about making my own. Again, in this recipe I am listing the ingredients but not the amounts.

You can make as big or as small a batch as you want. The person who posted the recipe online says it is much more economical to make your own and she said you could keep it stored in a glass jar for one to two months. Place ½ cup portions in snack size zip lock bags for on the go snacking. I am listing the usual main ingredients first and then the optional or extra ones.

Trail Mix

Nuts, use a mix of your favorites

Dried raisins and or dried cranberries

M&M’s, or a little more messy option: chocolate chips or any other kind of candy chip

Extra Options:

Pretzels

Mini marshmallows

Gold Fish or Teddy Grahams

Cheerios, Chex or Golden Grahams (or other types of cereals)

Sunflower seeds or pumpkin seeds

Coconut flakes

Granola

Popcorn

Dried fruit: apple chips, bananas, mango, apricot, pineapple, cherries, etc.

Candied nuts

Place all your ingredients in a large bowl. Toss until mixed together. Store in zip lock bags or a glass jar for longer storage.

Source: iheartnaptime.net (Internet)

