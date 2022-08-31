ASK PAT: Useful snack on National Trail Mix Day

Today is National Trail Mix Day. I love trail mix and usually keep several small packages on hand for snacking. But I had never thought about making my own. Again, in this recipe I am listing the ingredients but not the amounts.

You can make as big or as small a batch as you want. The person who posted the recipe online says it is much more economical to make your own and she said you could keep it stored in a glass jar for one to two months. Place ½ cup portions in snack size zip lock bags for on the go snacking. I am listing the usual main ingredients first and then the optional or extra ones.