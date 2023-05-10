Vidalia Onions Au Gratin

Pre heat oven to 325 degrees. Place onion pieces in a large saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil, drain and set aside in a bowl. In the same sauce pan, melt butter over medium-high heat. Sprinkle flour, salt and pepper into melted butter. Cook, stirring constantly until mixture turns light brown. Add onions and three cups of cheese and stir together until well blended. Spoon into a one and half quart baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake uncovered in oven for 30 minutes or until cheese is bubbly and browning around edged.