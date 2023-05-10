I had today’s side-dish at our church’s last covered-dish-dinner and it was delicious!
Vidalia Onions Au Gratin
5 Vidalia or any sweet onions, cut into bite size pieces (about 1 ½ lbs. or 5 cups)
4 tablespoons butter
½ self-rising flour
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper or to taste
½ lb. Gruyere, Monterey Jack or Swiss cheese, grated (about 4 cups) you can use less
Pre heat oven to 325 degrees. Place onion pieces in a large saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil, drain and set aside in a bowl. In the same sauce pan, melt butter over medium-high heat. Sprinkle flour, salt and pepper into melted butter. Cook, stirring constantly until mixture turns light brown. Add onions and three cups of cheese and stir together until well blended. Spoon into a one and half quart baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake uncovered in oven for 30 minutes or until cheese is bubbly and browning around edged.