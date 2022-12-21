ASK THE TRAINER: Diagnosis of Labral Tears in the shoulder

If you have been keeping up with these last couple of articles you know that the focus has been on the shoulder and a lot about the anatomy of the shoulder joint itself.

This article is going to focus on Labral Tears in the shoulder. The labrum is a ring of cartilage that lines the edge of the shoulder socket that helps connect and stabilize the ball-and-socket joint. Tears in the labrum can occur in various locations along the “ring.” There is also the occasional damage to the surrounding structures, such as tears to the rotator cuff. The rotator cuff is made up of four tendons and muscles that help stabilize and allow for movement in the joint.

The distinct types of labrum tears that we are going to focus on for this article include:

SLAP Tear

Bankart Tear

Multidirectional Instability with Labral Tear

Superior Labrum Anterior and Posterior (SLAP) TearA SLAP tear is a tear at the top of the where the bicep tendon transitions into the bicep muscle. This tear extends over the entirety, from the anterior to the posterior portion of the labrum on either side of the connection point of the biceps tendon and labrum. Often there is irritation to the bicep tendon with this type of tear.

A SLAP tear is commonly due to a repetitive motion. This is seen in athletes that require a lot of overhead arm motion, such as, pitchers, javelin throwers, overhead resistance training, and overhead weightlifting. SLAP tears can also be the result of a traumatic injury.

Due to the nature of this injury being an overuse or chronic injury, individuals often do not remember an exact mechanism of injury or time. Management of a SLAP tear can be either non-surgical or surgical if therapies are not effective.

Bankart TearBankart tears typically are associated with the occurrence of a shoulder dislocation. This occurs from the ball portion of the ball and socket joint moving out of the socket, tearing the lower portion of the labrum.

Bankart tears can occur with an anterior or posterior dislocation of the shoulder. Anterior dislocation is the most common cause of a Bankart lesion. The motion of the ball during an anterior dislocation moves towards the front of the shoulder tearing the front lower portion of the labrum. A posterior dislocation is a less common mechanism in association with a Bankart tear but can still occur when there is a great amount of force pushing the joint posteriorly, tearing the back lower portion of the labrum. Bankart tears can be managed both non-surgical with rehabilitation and surgical.

Multidirectional Instability with Labral tearMultidirectional instability is a condition in which the shoulder ligaments are more elastic than usual. This condition is something that can be caused genetically or from repetitive injury to the shoulder. Labral tears can occur in association with this condition due to the ball moving without support from the ligaments. These tears are commonly in the posterior portion of the labrum. Multidirectional instability associated with a shoulder labral tear is managed with physical therapy and avoidance of re-injury. In some people with multidirectional instability of the shoulder, the labrum and shoulder capsule (group of ligaments that surrounds the shoulder joint) may be severely stretched but not torn.

Labral tears can occur in any population, no matter the level of activity. While mechanisms are most commonly overuse or chronic in nature there is a chance that a traumatic or repetitive injury can lead to a labral tear. All labral tears are managed by either non-surgical rehabilitation or surgical approach. An orthopedic surgeon is the specialist that needs to be consulted if any of these injuries are suspected.

Typically, imaging such as X-ray and MRI are obtained to confirm diagnosis prior to deciding on a plan that best fits the need of the injury and the best interest for your lifestyle.