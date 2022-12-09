ASK THE TRAINER: Effects of Improper Scapular Mechanics

Introduction

The shoulder is one of the most commonly used body parts in sport. It is often used to help throw, push, and/or lift a ball, person or other object within the game. If athletes do not have proper shoulder motion they are at an increased risk for secondary injury such as, rotator cuff strains, labral tears and impingement. With that being said, the proper shoulder kinematics are very important to prevent injury and ensure that athletes can compete safely and for a longer period of time.

Epidemiology

What population is mostly associated with scapular dyskinesis? Researchers have discovered that any repeated athletic actions that require constant overhead motion may lead to a premature or excessive rotation (throwing athletes, swimming, or serving/shooting of the scapula during shoulder elevation.

A study of 64 throwing athletes with posterior-superior labrum injuries showed 95% with increased scapular internal rotation.

While other authors found that 33% of non-overhead athletes present with altered scapular kinematics and that percentage jumps to 61% of overhead athletes with shoulder pathologies.

Decreased shoulder upward rotation is the main adverse effect in shoulder tissue mobility and stability. These disruptions in shoulder mobility have been shown to increase the risk for secondary injuries to the shoulder (rotator cuff and labral tears, and impingement) by up to 43% in overhead athletes.

In a study that looked at 661 asymptomatic swimmers, 8.5% presented with abnormal motions. Leading to believe this is to blame for secondary shoulder pain.

Lastly, when comparing the scapular movements of both the right and left sides in the pain group. It is worth noting that in the pain group, 13 of the 15 had pain in their right shoulders, and 12 were right side dominant. Suggesting that the dominant shoulder is more likely to have pain than the non-dominant shoulder.

Q: Who is more likely to experience shoulder pain due to improper shoulder motion?

A: Overhead athletes and their dominant shoulders. Recommendations Treatment recommendations focus on shoulder retraction, posterior tilt, and external rotation strengthening exercises, as well as, flexibility exercises to decrease the traction of the scapular stabilizers . The serratus anterior muscle for correction of anterior tilt and middle and lower trap muscles for stabilization. Both closed and open-chain exercises have been proven effective.

Treatments should be focused on the correction of strength-tension relationships, correcting any muscle imbalances found to be impinging the shoulder. For those athletes who may suffer from muscle fatigue due to repeated overhead motion may present fatigue to the external rotators. Which may be responsible for SD and an increased anterior tilt of the scapula. Treatment and prevention should include: the prevention of rotator cuff weakness, increased scapular plane actions, movements closer to the trunk (for the serratus anterior), and increased eccentrics for the rhomboids and middle trapezius to help with retraction.

Q: What is the best way to help prevent abnormal shoulder motion?

A: A combination of rotator cuff/shoulder strengthening and flexibility exercises. Especially those that help fix muscle imbalances and improve joint stability. Conclusion The shoulder plays an important role in a wide range of sport-related activities. If the motion and mechanics of the joint are abnormal they may lead to an increase of pain or secondary injury. Therefore it is important for athletes to make sure they are proactive when recognizing and treating their shoulder pain