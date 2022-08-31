ASK THE TRAINER: Meniscus tears are a common knee injury

One of the more common knee injuries is a meniscus tear.

So, what exactly is the meniscus? A meniscus is a piece of cartilage that acts as a shock absorber in the knee. In fact, there are two meniscus, the lateral and medial meniscus. They get their names because of where they are located.

The picture points out where the meniscus and other structures are located within the knee.

Both the lateral and medial meniscus are located within the joint space between the femur and the tibia. The difference is that the lateral meniscus is located to the outside of the knee while the medial meniscus is located to the inside of the knee.

The medial meniscus is the bigger of the two meniscus and wider in the back than it is the front. It is referred to as “C” shaped and it is not very mobile. The lateral meniscus is located closer to the outside of the knee. It is often described to be an “O” shape. This meniscus is smaller and more mobile.

Meniscus tears are seen in both athletes and the general population. It can be an acute injury caused by trauma or it can be chronic, occurring because of degenerative changes.

An acute meniscus injury is caused by repeated flexion and rotation.

It can also be caused by a valgus or varus force, which is the knee caving either inward or outward.

Injuries to the medial meniscus are more likely to be caused by acute trauma. This is due to the MCL being attached to the medial meniscus. Tears of the lateral meniscus are more likely to be degenerative tears.

What are the clinical findings of a meniscus tear?

To start an exam, I will ask the patient a series of questions. A chief complaint that someone with a meniscus tear will typically have been that their knee is locking or buckling.

It is also common for them to report that their knee feels unstable. Pain is often located on either the lateral or medial joint line and they might be tender to the touch on the involved joint line.

Patients will usually express pain with walking up or down stairs. If the individual’s injury is acute or traumatic, inspection can reveal swelling during the first 24-48 hours after the injury occurs.

Range of motion testing can show decreased knee extension, which prevents the individual from straightening their leg. They might also have pain when fully extending or bending their knee.

There are several special tests that athletic trainers can perform to evaluate the meniscus if they suspect a tear.

The purpose of these tests is to apply pressure and a rotational force to the joint space and therefore compress and grind the meniscus.

If someone has a meniscus tear, they will experience an increase in pain with the special tests.

After I complete my examination, if my findings indicate a meniscus tear, I usually have my patients see an orthopedist. Orthopedists can order imaging to either rule in or rule out meniscus tears. Currently, the gold standard imaging for a meniscus tear is an MRI.

When the meniscus is injured, depending on the location of the injury often helps to determine the course of treatment. The reason for this is due to the blood supply to the meniscus.

The most common part of the meniscus to get injured is the outside third. This is also the part of the meniscus that has the poorest blood supply and is often referred to as avascular.

Having a poor blood supply affects healing tremendously. Depending on the patient and size of the tear, the treatment for this is usually surgical. The middle third of the meniscus has a better blood supply than the outer third, which gives it some healing properties. Usually, patients with this tear location will try conservative treatment, such a physical therapy

Now that you know the anatomy of the meniscus and characteristics of a meniscus tear. The last thing to go over are the surgical interventions.

The two most common surgeries are a meniscectomy and meniscus repair. The meniscus repair has a longer return to sport and more restrictions initially post operative. However, it gives less of a chance of arthritis overall.

A partial or full meniscectomy will return someone to sport faster but it has a significant risk of arthritis development in the future.

For someone who has a meniscus tear, they should discuss the surgical options thoroughly with their orthopedic surgeon.