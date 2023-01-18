ASK THE TRAINER: Muscle soreness vs. muscle injury

2023 has just begun and with the New Year comes new year’s resolutions. A common trend for New Year’s resolutions involves working out more. What people might not expect to come with their New Year’s resolution is soreness and maybe even injuries. Here are some tips and tricks to differentiate soreness from injury, what to do when you are sore, and what to do when you have a minor injury.

It is normal for a muscle to be sore after working out. Acute muscle soreness can occur within minutes after contracting the muscle during exercise. Individuals with acute muscle soreness may experience a burning sensation or the muscle feeling tired when working out. After working out, the muscle may feel tight, achy, or dull. This type of soreness can last up to 24 hours after working out.

Many individuals will continue to feel sore even after 24 hours of working out. This is called delayed onset muscle soreness (also known as DOMS) and it is a type of soreness that begins 12-24 hours after activity. It is caused by an increase in exercise intensity or trying a new exercise or physical activity for the first time. Typically, with DOMS, a person will have none or minimal soreness for the first 12 hours. Their soreness will then peak between 24 and 72 hours. Soreness can last up to 5-7 days. Someone who is experiencing DOMS may have pain when touching the involved muscles, pain, stiffness, and muscle fatigue. The pain and stiffness can also lead to a decrease in the muscles range of motion.

A common myth about DOMS is that it is caused by a buildup of lactic acid in the muscles. However, this theory is a misconception and lactic acid is not the cause of DOMS. Lactic acid build-up during exercise can cause fatigue in the muscle but it does not explain the prolonged peak pain experienced with DOMS. The real cause of DOMS is microtears in the muscle. The body reacts to the microscopic tears by increasing inflammation. This is most likely to occur after eccentric exercises.

So, if you have DOMS what should you do? Most evidence supports massaging the muscle and taking anti-inflammatory medications to help relieve DOMS pain. Performing exercise also helps temporarily with short term pain relief of DOMS. You can also stretch or ice the muscles involved but there is little research showing scientific evidence of this maintenance for DOMS.

It is important to be able to differentiate between DOMS and a muscular injury. A strain is when there is a stretching or tearing of a muscle or tendon. When someone says that they “pulled a muscle” they are often referring to straining the muscle. The muscle fibers can be anywhere from 0.1-100% torn. The amount fibers that are torn will determine the grade and the severity of the injury.

So, how do you differentiate a strain from soreness? To start, strains will have a mechanism of injury, or a specific instance or movement that initially causes the pain. Someone who has a strain will likely also experience a “pop” during their mechanism of injury. There is also a difference in the type of pain a person will experience. Strains tend to be a sharp or stabbing pain while soreness will be more of an intense dull or achy pain. With strains, the pain is usually isolated to one muscle or a specific part of the muscle. Soreness can be in multiple muscles and affect the entire muscle. While exercise might temporarily help with soreness, it can make muscle strains worse. Someone who has a muscle strain will also experience sharp pain when putting the involved muscle on stretch.

When my athletes sustain a muscle strain, I will have them rest and ice until they are out of the acute phase of injury. Once their pain begins to decrease, I will have them begin pain-free strengthening exercises. I typically start with muscle contractions without movement and will progress them as tolerated.

Anyone who is exercising should know about strains and soreness, as they can affect everyone who exercises. Those who are new to exercise may be more susceptible to soreness. For this reason, it is important to be able to identify muscle soreness versus muscle injury. Now that you know the difference you are ready for a new year of working out!