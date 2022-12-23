Azalea Garden Club activities close-out year

MARION, S.C. – The Azalea Garden Club held its annual Arbor Day celebration along the Hike and Bike Trail on with special guests Brad Fowler along with the friends and family of Marie Huggins and Miriam Brown.
Gift certificates were awarded to art contest winners Nahvea Baccus, Zha’nac Stewart, Katelyn Grant and Nevaeh Williams.
Organizers thanked city workers and club members for their hard work to make the day memorable.
Azalea garden club members followed the event with a Christmas party featuring snacks, fellowship and Chinese Christmas exchange. Members also sponsored two children donating toys to Marion County Department of Social Services along with 109 hats, gloves, socks and more.