 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the SCNOW is partnering with MPD Electric Cooperative who is sponsoring 625 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Azalea Garden Club activities close-out year

  • 0

MARION, S.C. – The Azalea Garden Club held its annual Arbor Day celebration along the Hike and Bike Trail on with special guests Brad Fowler along with the friends and family of Marie Huggins and Miriam Brown.

Gift certificates were awarded to art contest winners Nahvea Baccus, Zha’nac Stewart, Katelyn Grant and Nevaeh Williams.

Organizers thanked city workers and club members for their hard work to make the day memorable.

Azalea garden club members followed the event with a Christmas party featuring snacks, fellowship and Chinese Christmas exchange. Members also sponsored two children donating toys to Marion County Department of Social Services along with 109 hats, gloves, socks and more.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mullins fighter pilot Troy flies home to talk aviation with children

Mullins fighter pilot Troy flies home to talk aviation with children

MULLINS, S.C. -- South Carolina Air National Guard fighter pilot Taj Troy performed a flyover over his hometown in Mullins and his aunt Jacquelyn Troy-Johnson’s Learning Korner before landing at the Marion County Airport to talk aviation with a group of children from the intergenerational daycare facility and preschool program.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert