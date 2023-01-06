 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barbecue association slates judging seminar

The South Carolina Barbecue Association will hold a one-day seminar in Columbia to train new barbecue judges.

The seminar is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 18 in the recreation hall at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1715 Bull Street in Columbia.  

Registration for the seminar is open to SCBA members and costs $50 per person, which includes a catered barbecue lunch. Non-members may join SCBA prior to or while registering for the seminar and be eligible to attend. SCBA annual membership dues are $45 for an individual or $60 for a family.  

The seminar is the first step in becoming a SCBA Certified Barbecue Judge. After completing the class, potential judges will continue their training with hands-on experience as novice judges at three SCBA-sanctioned barbecue competitions. Competitions are held around the state at festivals and fairs, as well as other community events or stand-alone BBQ contests.  

Those interested in becoming SCBA certified judges and attending the seminar should visit www.scbarbeque.com to register for the seminar and/or join the SCBA.  

